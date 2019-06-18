Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Travel-App Inventor is revolutionizing Travel across Africa


Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor at Africa.com Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic:  From the Continent: Travel-App Inventor is revolutionizing Travel across Africa

What SA Entrepreneurs need to consider before emigrating

18 June 2019 5:39 AM
Egypt’s first democratically elected President Mohamed `Moursi dies in court

18 June 2019 5:28 AM
Did You Know? Your gun is more likely to kill you or a family member

18 June 2019 5:08 AM
Discussing his book, Bastaards or Humans (Volume 2)

17 June 2019 6:09 AM
Commemorating World Albinism Awareness Day for Africa

14 June 2019 6:08 AM
Financial infidelity PT2

14 June 2019 5:54 AM
The Travel Bug: Tess sharing her experience about her adventure in Europe

14 June 2019 5:29 AM
Friday Fitness with Liezel V: fitness for older adults

14 June 2019 5:13 AM
Chefs across Africa are pushing the envelope when it comes to food

13 June 2019 6:03 AM
EWN Headlines
Dobsonville residents 'living in fear' after another murder
Dobsonville residents 'living in fear' after another murder

The community held a march on Monday after the murder of a 23-year-old man last Thursday with his body dumped in an open veld.

KZN Education Dept calls for police deployment at schools
KZN Education Dept calls for police deployment at schools

This came after a teacher was killed at Masuku Primary School in southern Durban last week.
Team deployed to investigate SANDF, Mozambique police shootout
Team deployed to investigate SANDF, Mozambique police shootout

SANDF spokesperson brigadier general Mafi Mgobozi says members of the South African military were on a routine patrol as part of borderline protection when the shooting happened.
