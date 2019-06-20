Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Cash flow is the number one killer of SMEs in South Africa


Guest: Daniel Goldberg, Co-founder of Bridgement Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: Cash flow is the number one killer of SMEs in South Africa

Senegalese Entrepreneur’s mission to do good and change lives

Senegalese Entrepreneur’s mission to do good and change lives

20 June 2019 6:06 AM
Healing Journeys: The Relationship between Healing and Justice

Healing Journeys: The Relationship between Healing and Justice

20 June 2019 5:59 AM
It’s World Refugee Day looking at the plight of 68 500 forcibly displaced people

It’s World Refugee Day looking at the plight of 68 500 forcibly displaced people

20 June 2019 5:27 AM
How Renewable energy is used in African homes

How Renewable energy is used in African homes

19 June 2019 6:04 AM
What to expect from SONA 2019 (Episode 2)

What to expect from SONA 2019 (Episode 2)

19 June 2019 5:43 AM
UN says there must be an independent investigation into Mohamed Moursi’s death.

UN says there must be an independent investigation into Mohamed Moursi’s death.

19 June 2019 5:25 AM
R12 million fund to assist SME’sle

R12 million fund to assist SME’sle

19 June 2019 5:06 AM
Travel-App Inventor is revolutionizing Travel across Africa

Travel-App Inventor is revolutionizing Travel across Africa

18 June 2019 6:04 AM
What SA Entrepreneurs need to consider before emigrating

What SA Entrepreneurs need to consider before emigrating

18 June 2019 5:39 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
Pompeo ups pressure on Russia over four MH17 accused
Pompeo ups pressure on Russia over four MH17 accused

The trial of the four men with military and intelligence links will start in the Netherlands in March next year.
Syrian refugee in US arrested for plotting church attack
Syrian refugee in US arrested for plotting church attack

The suspect allegedly passed on documents about the construction and the use of explosives to a man he believed to be an IS group sympathizer, though he turned out to be an FBI employee.

Fearful of elephant attacks, some in Botswana cheer hunting's return
Fearful of elephant attacks, some in Botswana cheer hunting's return

Under the country's wildlife conservation policy, Botswana's elephant population has increased nearly 10-fold since 1970, to 130,000 today, according to the UN Environment Programme.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us