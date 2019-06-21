Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

The Travel Bug – European holiday wrap


Guest: Tess Faber, Principal travel consultant and director and founder of Travel Bug Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: The Travel Bug – European holiday wrap

From the Continent: Marking world refugee day

21 June 2019 6:09 AM
Back a Buddy fund for her daughter who has cerebral palsy and needs a wheelchair

21 June 2019 6:04 AM
Money Matters: Financial infidelity – Money spending secrets

21 June 2019 5:49 AM
Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V: Gym etiquette

21 June 2019 5:05 AM
Cape Town musicians jet off to the United States for the musical opportunity of a lifetime

20 June 2019 6:18 AM
Senegalese Entrepreneur’s mission to do good and change lives

20 June 2019 6:06 AM
Healing Journeys: The Relationship between Healing and Justice

20 June 2019 5:59 AM
It’s World Refugee Day looking at the plight of 68 500 forcibly displaced people

20 June 2019 5:27 AM
Cash flow is the number one killer of SMEs in South Africa

20 June 2019 5:03 AM
EWN Headlines
Erdogan supporters mobilise to take back Istanbul
Erdogan supporters mobilise to take back Istanbul

According to columnist Abdulkadir Selvi, close to the government, more than 400,000 AKP supporters did not come to the polls in March.
Oil racks up more gains on US-Iran tensions, Asia markets dip
Oil racks up more gains on US-Iran tensions, Asia markets dip

Fears of a conflict in the crude-rich Middle East ratcheted up Thursday when Tehran said it had shot down a US "spy drone" that was violating its airspace, which Washington denied.
Ramaphosa's final word on the Reserve Bank's mandate
Ramaphosa's final word on the Reserve Bank's mandate

More reach over transformation or to stick to its constitutional mandate? President Cyril Ramaphosa makes the Reserve Bank's requirements clear.
