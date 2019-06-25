Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Employment app matches job seekers with employers


Guest: Ryan Oettle, Managing Director at MrEmploy Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: Employment app matches job seekers with employers

Increase in single home owners

25 June 2019 5:42 AM
The Africa Report: Tension in Ethiopia after killing of coup bid mastermind

25 June 2019 5:23 AM
How South Africa can prepare and succeed as the Fourth industrial revolution beckons

24 June 2019 5:40 AM
Insurance feature - Travel Insurance

24 June 2019 5:04 AM
From the Continent: Marking world refugee day

21 June 2019 6:09 AM
Back a Buddy fund for her daughter who has cerebral palsy and needs a wheelchair

21 June 2019 6:04 AM
Money Matters: Financial infidelity – Money spending secrets

21 June 2019 5:49 AM
The Travel Bug – European holiday wrap

21 June 2019 5:27 AM
Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V: Gym etiquette

21 June 2019 5:05 AM
EWN Headlines
Peace treaties that ended World War I
Peace treaties that ended World War I

The first peace treaty of the conflict, it was agreed between Russia - which had sided with the Allies - and Germany and other members of its Central Powers coalition.
Huawei's US research arm builds separate identity
Huawei's US research arm builds separate identity

Futurewei has banned Huawei employees from its offices, moved Futurewei employees to a new IT system and forbidden them from using the Huawei name or logo in communications.
Emfuleni water outage not related to maintenance project
Emfuleni water outage not related to maintenance project

A 54-hour maintenance project was under way, but Rand water said there had been minimal disruption.
