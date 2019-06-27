Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: Africa News Update: Beauty queen accuses ousted Gambian strongman Yahya Jammeh of rape. 300 refugees a day escape violence in DRC by crossing into Uganda. Kenyan judges nix a coal-fired power plant in a world heritage site.
