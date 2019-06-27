Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Beauty queen accuses ousted Gambian strongman Yahya Jammeh of rape.


Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: Africa News Update: Beauty queen accuses ousted Gambian strongman Yahya Jammeh of rape. 300 refugees a day escape violence in DRC by crossing into Uganda. Kenyan judges nix a coal-fired power plant in a world heritage site.

Property Performance by Age

27 June 2019 5:43 AM
Healthcare with Doc Setoaba: a prostate exam

27 June 2019 5:05 AM
What tech can keep your child stimulated and educated over the school holida

26 June 2019 5:38 AM
The Africa Report: Endangered Eastern Black Rhino are returned to Rwanda

26 June 2019 5:27 AM
How not to give all your hard- earned investment savings to the tax man

26 June 2019 5:05 AM
Do you allow or disapprove kids sleepovers?

26 June 2019 4:57 AM
Increase in single home owners

25 June 2019 5:42 AM
The Africa Report: Tension in Ethiopia after killing of coup bid mastermind

25 June 2019 5:23 AM
Employment app matches job seekers with employers

25 June 2019 5:05 AM
EWN Headlines
Rand firmer as trade talk hopes rise, stocks edge up
At 1510 GMT, the rand traded 0.57% firmer at 14.2750 per dollar. Lack of local economic data or political news kept the currency in a narrow range.
Zimbabwe allays fears over gold sales, remittances after currency reform
On Monday, Zimbabwe declared its interim RTGS dollar the only legal tender, ending the decade-long use of multiple currencies including the US dollar.
'Thank you, Gauteng': Rand Water says water pressure to increase from Thursday
The organisation has completed its 54-hour maintenance of the B11 pipe, which supplies water to large areas of Gauteng.
