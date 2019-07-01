Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

The Political Desk: Is the Public Protector's office being undermined?


Guest: Professor Andre Duvenage, North West University Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: The Political Desk: Is the Public Protector's office being undermined?

Money Matters: How to avoid financial infidelity

28 June 2019 5:46 AM
Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Alternative fitness

28 June 2019 5:16 AM
Property Performance by Age

27 June 2019 5:43 AM
Beauty queen accuses ousted Gambian strongman Yahya Jammeh of rape.

27 June 2019 5:27 AM
Healthcare with Doc Setoaba: a prostate exam

27 June 2019 5:05 AM
What tech can keep your child stimulated and educated over the school holida

26 June 2019 5:38 AM
The Africa Report: Endangered Eastern Black Rhino are returned to Rwanda

26 June 2019 5:27 AM
How not to give all your hard- earned investment savings to the tax man

26 June 2019 5:05 AM
Do you allow or disapprove kids sleepovers?

26 June 2019 4:57 AM
EWN Headlines
Denzil Daniels explains disappearance, says he hitchhiked from Delft to eSwatini
Denzil Daniels explains disappearance, says he hitchhiked from Delft to eSwatini

Denzil Daniels (30) disappeared six years ago and Jane Daniels had given up hope of ever seeing her son alive again, even holding a memorial service years after he went missing.
Parkview police admit struggling with resources to track down missing man
Parkview police admit struggling with resources to track down missing man

The police's Sifiso Mabizela said although there were challenges with resources at Parkview Police Station, officers were working hard to crack the case.
Workers at Lanxess mine to return to work after sit-in
Workers at Lanxess mine to return to work after sit-in

Workers at the Lanxess Chrome Mine in Rustenburg will return to work Monday after staging a sit-in for over a week.
