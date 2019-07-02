Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Consumer debt continues to increase as demand for credit remains


Guest: Carmen Williams, Director of Research and Consulting at TransUnion Africa Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: Consumer debt continues to increase as demand for credit remains

From the Continent: Some gems I took away as an African in Dubai

From the Continent: Some gems I took away as an African in Dubai

2 July 2019 6:03 AM
How can we clean up our oceans?

How can we clean up our oceans?

2 July 2019 5:55 AM
Ghana to criminalize insulting woman MPs in a bid to get more female politicians.

Ghana to criminalize insulting woman MPs in a bid to get more female politicians.

2 July 2019 5:24 AM
Comment on New City Of Cape Town Homeless by-laws

Comment on New City Of Cape Town Homeless by-laws

2 July 2019 4:51 AM
The Political Desk: Is the Public Protector's office being undermined?

The Political Desk: Is the Public Protector's office being undermined?

1 July 2019 5:55 AM
Money Matters: How to avoid financial infidelity

Money Matters: How to avoid financial infidelity

28 June 2019 5:46 AM
Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Alternative fitness

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Alternative fitness

28 June 2019 5:16 AM
Property Performance by Age

Property Performance by Age

27 June 2019 5:43 AM
Beauty queen accuses ousted Gambian strongman Yahya Jammeh of rape.

Beauty queen accuses ousted Gambian strongman Yahya Jammeh of rape.

27 June 2019 5:27 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Motshekga expected to release report on state of education in SA
Motshekga expected to release report on state of education in SA

South Africa is the only African state represented in the list of international countries participating in the Teaching and Learning International Research Study.
Samwu backs Joburg EMS decision to suspend services to Cosmo City
Samwu backs Joburg EMS decision to suspend services to Cosmo City

The city's EMS made the announcement after paramedics were attacked at the weekend while they were treating a patient.

Makhura vows to equip young people with skills for 4th Industrial Revolution
Makhura vows to equip young people with skills for 4th Industrial Revolution

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the province is heeding the call by President Cyril Ramaphosa to get the country ready for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us