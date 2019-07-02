Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: The Africa Report: Ghana to criminalize insulting woman MPs in a bid to get more female politicians. DRC authorities to crack down on illegal mining deaths last week. Libyan rebels think better of taking on Turkish forces supporting the weak government
