Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

How can we clean up our oceans?


Guest: Professor Peter Ryan, Director of the Percy FitzPatrick Institute of African Ornithology at UCT Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: How can we clean up our oceans?

From the Continent: Some gems I took away as an African in Dubai

2 July 2019 6:03 AM
Ghana to criminalize insulting woman MPs in a bid to get more female politicians.

2 July 2019 5:24 AM
Consumer debt continues to increase as demand for credit remains

2 July 2019 5:03 AM
Comment on New City Of Cape Town Homeless by-laws

2 July 2019 4:51 AM
The Political Desk: Is the Public Protector's office being undermined?

1 July 2019 5:55 AM
Money Matters: How to avoid financial infidelity

28 June 2019 5:46 AM
Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Alternative fitness

28 June 2019 5:16 AM
Property Performance by Age

27 June 2019 5:43 AM
Beauty queen accuses ousted Gambian strongman Yahya Jammeh of rape.

27 June 2019 5:27 AM
EWN Headlines
Calm returns to Hong Kong after protests erupt into violence
Lawyers and rights groups say China’s justice system is marked by torture, forced confessions and arbitrary detention. China has been angered by Western criticism of the bill.
Alleged Durban cop killers to appear in court on Tuesday
Khanyisani Mpanza appeared at the Verulam Magistrates Court on Monday after he was arrested last week.

ANC councillor begins 5-year jail sentence for fraud, money laundering
Bongo Nombiba took his case all the way to the Constitutional Court, but last month his luck ran out.

