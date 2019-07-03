Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Strong SME interest in R12.8 million CDI Growth Fund


Guest: Erika Elk Executive, Director of the CDI Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: Strong SME interest in R12.8 million CDI Growth Fund

From the Continent: New initiative keeps Nigerian children in school

3 July 2019 6:04 AM
Delayed and Non-payment of Subcontractors: A Component in SA’s Construction Industry Crash

3 July 2019 5:44 AM
Sudan’s Transitional Military Council does not meet the African Union deadline

3 July 2019 5:28 AM
From the Continent: Some gems I took away as an African in Dubai

2 July 2019 6:03 AM
How can we clean up our oceans?

2 July 2019 5:55 AM
Ghana to criminalize insulting woman MPs in a bid to get more female politicians.

2 July 2019 5:24 AM
Consumer debt continues to increase as demand for credit remains

2 July 2019 5:03 AM
Comment on New City Of Cape Town Homeless by-laws

2 July 2019 4:51 AM
The Political Desk: Is the Public Protector's office being undermined?

1 July 2019 5:55 AM
EWN Headlines
Rand firms as dollar slips, stocks down
Rand firms as dollar slips, stocks down

At 1535 GMT, the rand was 0.35% firmer at 14.0900 per dollar, as the US currency slipped from two-week highs.
It's not all doom and gloom, says Motshekga after findings on SA schools
It's not all doom and gloom, says Motshekga after findings on SA schools

The minister launched the Talis report on Tuesday, which investigated the conditions of teaching and learning in schools across the world.

No decision yet from PP on Ramaphosa's actions in Gordhan case
No decision yet from PP on Ramaphosa's actions in Gordhan case

This seems to be the question as the impasse between the Public Protector and the president continued over the implementation of remedial action against Pravin Gordhan.

