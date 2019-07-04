Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: The Africa Report: UN says the killing of migrants by a Libyan rebel airstrike could be a war crime • UN says the killing of migrants by a Libyan rebel airstrike could be a war crime. • Sudan’s military council and civilian umbrella group are called back to the negotiating table. • UN expert says Eritrea’s peace deal has not improved human rights 9n that country
UN says the killing of migrants by a Libyan rebel airstrike could be a war crime
|
From The Continent: possibility of having one African Currency
|
4 July 2019 6:02 AM
|
4 July 2019 5:57 AM
|
4 July 2019 5:48 AM
|
4 July 2019 5:22 AM
|
From the Continent: New initiative keeps Nigerian children in school
|
3 July 2019 6:04 AM
|
Delayed and Non-payment of Subcontractors: A Component in SA’s Construction Industry Crash
|
3 July 2019 5:44 AM
|
Sudan’s Transitional Military Council does not meet the African Union deadline
|
3 July 2019 5:28 AM
|
3 July 2019 5:07 AM
|
From the Continent: Some gems I took away as an African in Dubai
|
2 July 2019 6:03 AM