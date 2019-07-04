4 July 2019 5:27 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: The Africa Report: UN says the killing of migrants by a Libyan rebel airstrike could be a war crime • UN says the killing of migrants by a Libyan rebel airstrike could be a war crime. • Sudan’s military council and civilian umbrella group are called back to the negotiating table. • UN expert says Eritrea’s peace deal has not improved human rights 9n that country