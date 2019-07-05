Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V: – Fitness and social media


Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings host Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V: – Fitness and social media

From the Continent:  A Day in the Life of Ethiopia's Rain Man

5 July 2019 6:06 AM
Money Matters – July is also National Savings Month

5 July 2019 5:53 AM
The Travel Bug – Missing flights and losing luggage

5 July 2019 5:40 AM
From The Continent: possibility of having one African Currency

4 July 2019 6:02 AM
The power decline of the SA passport

4 July 2019 5:57 AM
Teaching English Abroad

4 July 2019 5:48 AM
UN says the killing of migrants by a Libyan rebel airstrike could be a war crime

4 July 2019 5:27 AM
Women’s Health Issues: Mammograms and pap smears

4 July 2019 5:22 AM
From the Continent: New initiative keeps Nigerian children in school

3 July 2019 6:04 AM
EWN Headlines
Ramaphosa hails signing of Lesotho reform MOU as milestone
Ramaphosa hails signing of Lesotho reform MOU as milestone

President Cyril Ramaphosa met with stakeholders, including political parties, NGOs and traditional leaders.
Lesufi: Dept doesn't have money to repair schools vandalised by communities
Lesufi: Dept doesn't have money to repair schools vandalised by communities

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that his department is standing firm on its stance not to use government funds to repair schools destroyed by communities.
US races for Taliban deal but Afghan peace further away
US races for Taliban deal but Afghan peace further away

The Taliban have steadfastly refused to negotiate with the internationally recognised government in Kabul.

