Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

From Refugee Camp to Runway sensation: Africa's supermodels


Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor at Africa.com Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: From the Continent: From Refugee Camp to Runway sensation: Africa's supermodels

Bullying at school can have a life-long impact on mental health

8 July 2019 5:40 AM
From the Continent:  A Day in the Life of Ethiopia's Rain Man

5 July 2019 6:06 AM
Money Matters – July is also National Savings Month

5 July 2019 5:53 AM
The Travel Bug – Missing flights and losing luggage

5 July 2019 5:40 AM
Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V: – Fitness and social media

5 July 2019 5:05 AM
From The Continent: possibility of having one African Currency

4 July 2019 6:02 AM
The power decline of the SA passport

4 July 2019 5:57 AM
Teaching English Abroad

4 July 2019 5:48 AM
UN says the killing of migrants by a Libyan rebel airstrike could be a war crime

4 July 2019 5:27 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Congolese 'Terminator' rebel guilty of war crimes
Bosco Ntaganda, 45, was a 'key leader' who gave orders to 'target and kill civilians' in Democratic Republic of Congo's volatile, mineral-rich Ituri region in 2002 and 2003, head judge Robert Fremr said.
Transport Dept urges motorists not to panic over future of e-tolls
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and Gauteng Premier David Makhura got into a heated debate on social media a few days ago over the future of e-tolls, forcing the president to intervene.
Transport Minister Mbalula pleased with Durban July road safety campaign
The department launched #LiveBeyondJuly Road Safety campaign with the objective of reducing the road carnage.
