Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: Ghana shelves plans for a $200 million parliamentary debating chamber • The Terminator has 30 days to launch an appeal against his sentence for war crimes and crimes against humanity. • Sudanese leaders take the first step to achieving civilian rule. Big challenges lie ahead. • Ghana shelves plans for a $200 million parliamentary debating chamber.
