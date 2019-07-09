Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Ghana shelves plans for a $200 million parliamentary debating chamber


Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: Ghana shelves plans for a $200 million parliamentary debating chamber • The Terminator has 30 days to launch an appeal against his sentence for war crimes and crimes against humanity. • Sudanese leaders take the first step to achieving civilian rule. Big challenges lie ahead. • Ghana shelves plans for a $200 million parliamentary debating chamber.

Kenyans use their voice to challenge Western narrative about Africa

Kenyans use their voice to challenge Western narrative about Africa

9 July 2019 6:07 AM
The future of cash flow management for SMEs

The future of cash flow management for SMEs

9 July 2019 6:03 AM
How to adopt a savings culture in South Africa

How to adopt a savings culture in South Africa

9 July 2019 5:02 AM
From Refugee Camp to Runway sensation: Africa's supermodels

From Refugee Camp to Runway sensation: Africa's supermodels

8 July 2019 5:59 AM
Bullying at school can have a life-long impact on mental health

Bullying at school can have a life-long impact on mental health

8 July 2019 5:40 AM
From the Continent:  A Day in the Life of Ethiopia's Rain Man

From the Continent:  A Day in the Life of Ethiopia's Rain Man

5 July 2019 6:06 AM
Money Matters – July is also National Savings Month

Money Matters – July is also National Savings Month

5 July 2019 5:53 AM
The Travel Bug – Missing flights and losing luggage

The Travel Bug – Missing flights and losing luggage

5 July 2019 5:40 AM
Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V: – Fitness and social media

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V: – Fitness and social media

5 July 2019 5:05 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Mbalula: Economic burden e-tolls carry cannot be ignored
Mbalula: Economic burden e-tolls carry cannot be ignored

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is part of a presidential task team formed to find a solution to the debacle, which has seen outright public defiance of the e-tolling system.
MPs to scrutinise Transport budget as govt depts present spending plans
MPs to scrutinise Transport budget as govt depts present spending plans

The Transport Budget vote takes centre stage in Parliament on Tuesday, day one of a marathon for the newly minted Parliament.
Holomisa wants Dan Matjila probed for allegedly being granted R2.5m VBS loan
Holomisa wants Dan Matjila probed for allegedly being granted R2.5m VBS loan

As former CEO Dan Matjila was testifying at the PIC Inquiry for the first time, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa took to Twitter to publish the new allegations against him.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us