Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

From the Continent: Turning Addis Ababa around


Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor at Africa.com Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: From the Continent: Turning Addis Ababa around

Abs Experience at SARS: Tax Season

10 July 2019 6:10 AM
Back a Buddy fund for daughter who has cerebral palsy and needs a wheelchair

10 July 2019 5:59 AM
UN says Nigeria has more children out of school than any other country on Earth

10 July 2019 5:31 AM
What happens to your pension fund when you move jobs?

10 July 2019 5:05 AM
Kenyans use their voice to challenge Western narrative about Africa

9 July 2019 6:07 AM
The future of cash flow management for SMEs

9 July 2019 6:03 AM
Ghana shelves plans for a $200 million parliamentary debating chamber

9 July 2019 5:26 AM
How to adopt a savings culture in South Africa

9 July 2019 5:02 AM
From Refugee Camp to Runway sensation: Africa's supermodels

8 July 2019 5:59 AM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Zondo to weigh Koloane's U-turn on details relating to Gupta landing
Zondo told Koloane that he will have to consider whether he genuinely did not remember making certain statements in particular, using the presidents name.

Ndabeni-Abrahams given deadline to finalise SABC turnaround strategy
It emerged earlier this week that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni turned down the corporation’s application for the much-needed R3.2 billion government guarantee.
UN rights expert urges US action over Khashoggi killing
Agnes Callamard, a UN special rapporteur who concluded that Khashoggi's death at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October was 'an extrajudicial execution' by the Gulf kingdom, criticised the United States over its inaction.
