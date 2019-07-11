Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

French-Owned Missiles found in Libyan rebel’s weapons state


Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: French-Owned Missiles found in Libyan rebel’s weapons state

Beyonce Uses One of Africa’s Widely Spoken Languages in New Song

11 July 2019 6:09 AM
How Whatsapp has changed business communication

11 July 2019 5:40 AM
Healthcare with Doc Setoaba: the most common winter ailments

11 July 2019 5:07 AM
Abs Experience at SARS: Tax Season

10 July 2019 6:10 AM
From the Continent: Turning Addis Ababa around

10 July 2019 6:05 AM
Back a Buddy fund for daughter who has cerebral palsy and needs a wheelchair

10 July 2019 5:59 AM
UN says Nigeria has more children out of school than any other country on Earth

10 July 2019 5:31 AM
What happens to your pension fund when you move jobs?

10 July 2019 5:05 AM
Kenyans use their voice to challenge Western narrative about Africa

9 July 2019 6:07 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Merkel has third bout of shaking, says she is fine and 'working through' issue
Medical experts have played down speculation about what Merkel’s ailment is, saying there are multiple potential causes of tremor.
Trump threatens to 'substantially' increase sanctions on Iran
Washington used the session of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors to accuse Iran of extortion after it inched past the deal’s limit on enrichment levels over the past week, while still offering to hold talks with Tehran.
Over 1,000 fake marriages annulled since last year - Motsolaedi
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Wednesday mentioned the issue during his budget vote speech in Parliament.

