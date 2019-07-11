Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Beyonce Uses One of Africa’s Widely Spoken Languages in New Song


Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor at Africa.com Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic:  From the Continent: Beyonce Uses One of Africa’s Widely Spoken Languages in New Song

How Whatsapp has changed business communication

How Whatsapp has changed business communication

11 July 2019 5:40 AM
French-Owned Missiles found in Libyan rebel’s weapons state

French-Owned Missiles found in Libyan rebel’s weapons state

11 July 2019 5:26 AM
Healthcare with Doc Setoaba: the most common winter ailments

Healthcare with Doc Setoaba: the most common winter ailments

11 July 2019 5:07 AM
Abs Experience at SARS: Tax Season

Abs Experience at SARS: Tax Season

10 July 2019 6:10 AM
From the Continent: Turning Addis Ababa around

From the Continent: Turning Addis Ababa around

10 July 2019 6:05 AM
Back a Buddy fund for daughter who has cerebral palsy and needs a wheelchair

Back a Buddy fund for daughter who has cerebral palsy and needs a wheelchair

10 July 2019 5:59 AM
UN says Nigeria has more children out of school than any other country on Earth

UN says Nigeria has more children out of school than any other country on Earth

10 July 2019 5:31 AM
What happens to your pension fund when you move jobs?

What happens to your pension fund when you move jobs?

10 July 2019 5:05 AM
Kenyans use their voice to challenge Western narrative about Africa

Kenyans use their voice to challenge Western narrative about Africa

9 July 2019 6:07 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Mixed reaction to Mboweni’s PIC board announcement
Mixed reaction to Mboweni’s PIC board announcement

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has announced some prominent appointments to the interim board, including Maria Ramos, which has been met with surprise.

Parliament may not reopen inquiry into Jiba, Mrwebi - legal adviser
Parliament may not reopen inquiry into Jiba, Mrwebi - legal adviser

Parliamentary legal adviser Siviwe Njikela said that Parliament’s job was to consider whether President Cyril Ramaphosa acted within the law in axing former NPA officials Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi.
Mkhwebane: Public Protector's office under no undue influence
Mkhwebane: Public Protector's office under no undue influence

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane came under fire from the African National Congress (ANC) but was congratulated by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) during a stormy meeting with Parliament’s Justice committee on Wednesday.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us