Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Cape Town choirs in full voice


Guest: Christine Bam, Member of the Cape Town Opera Chorus and conductor of the Voce Armoniche Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: Cape Town choirs in full voice

From the Continent: Promoting the Colors of Ethiopia Through Fashion

15 July 2019 6:11 AM
Financial literacy is key in fighting debt in South Africa

15 July 2019 5:37 AM
How the phrase “Go Back To Africa” has changed its meaning

12 July 2019 6:04 AM
Money Matters - Memories buy happiness, not stuff

12 July 2019 5:41 AM
Stay-Cation: Travelling Locally

12 July 2019 5:29 AM
Excessive weight, particularly around the waist and torso is very unhealthy

12 July 2019 5:07 AM
Beyonce Uses One of Africa’s Widely Spoken Languages in New Song

11 July 2019 6:09 AM
How Whatsapp has changed business communication

11 July 2019 5:40 AM
French-Owned Missiles found in Libyan rebel’s weapons state

11 July 2019 5:26 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Zuma to continue denying state capture at Zondo Commission?
Although former President Jacob Zuma will finally appear before the state capture commission on Monday morning, his journey has not been without its bumps.
WC's Winde aims to break 'gang economy'
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that the so-called gang economy needed to be broken but also stressed that more opportunities would be created for young people to deter them from turning to crime.
Mpumalanga man confesses to killing, burying 5 women
The man was arrested two weeks ago in Numbi village after police exhumed the body of one of the victims.
