Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

From the Continent: Promoting the Colors of Ethiopia Through Fashion


Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor at Africa.com Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic:  From the Continent: Promoting the Colors of Ethiopia Through Fashion

Financial literacy is key in fighting debt in South Africa

Financial literacy is key in fighting debt in South Africa

15 July 2019 5:37 AM
Cape Town choirs in full voice

Cape Town choirs in full voice

15 July 2019 5:07 AM
How the phrase “Go Back To Africa” has changed its meaning

How the phrase “Go Back To Africa” has changed its meaning

12 July 2019 6:04 AM
Money Matters - Memories buy happiness, not stuff

Money Matters - Memories buy happiness, not stuff

12 July 2019 5:41 AM
Stay-Cation: Travelling Locally

Stay-Cation: Travelling Locally

12 July 2019 5:29 AM
Excessive weight, particularly around the waist and torso is very unhealthy

Excessive weight, particularly around the waist and torso is very unhealthy

12 July 2019 5:07 AM
Beyonce Uses One of Africa’s Widely Spoken Languages in New Song

Beyonce Uses One of Africa’s Widely Spoken Languages in New Song

11 July 2019 6:09 AM
How Whatsapp has changed business communication

How Whatsapp has changed business communication

11 July 2019 5:40 AM
French-Owned Missiles found in Libyan rebel’s weapons state

French-Owned Missiles found in Libyan rebel’s weapons state

11 July 2019 5:26 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Diepsloot residents divided over protest action
Diepsloot residents divided over protest action

Some community leaders in Diepsloot are calling on residents not to take part in Monday’s planned shutdown in the area. They are worried that criminal elements may try to hijack the move which is aimed at raising genuine complaints.
Iran ready to talk if US lifts sanctions, Pompeo skeptical
Iran ready to talk if US lifts sanctions, Pompeo skeptical

Confrontations between Washington and Tehran have escalated, culminating in an aborted plan for US air strikes on Iran last month after Tehran downed a US drone. Trump called off the retaliatory US air strike at the last minute.
Clashes break out as Hong Kong protesters escalate fight in suburbs
Clashes break out as Hong Kong protesters escalate fight in suburbs

Millions have taken to the streets in the past month in some of the largest and most violent protests in decades over an extradition bill that would allow people to be sent to mainland China for trial in courts controlled by the Communist Party.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us