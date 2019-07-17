Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Africa is the most alarming continent as under-nourishment grows worldwide


Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: Africa News Update: Africa is the most alarming continent as under-nourishment grows worldwide Ten Turkish sailors being held hostage by pirates off the Nigerian coast. Brext Party member of European parliament admits she played dirty tricks on the2017 Kenyan elections. Africa is the most alarming continent as under-nourishment grows worldwide.

EWN Headlines
US House votes to condemn Trump's 'racist comments'
US House votes to condemn Trump's 'racist comments'

The measure takes aim at Trump's weekend tweets telling a group of progressive Democratic congresswomen of colour to 'go back' to other countries.
MKMVA rejects Zuma spy claims on Nyanda, Ramatlhodi
MKMVA rejects Zuma spy claims on Nyanda, Ramatlhodi

Jacob Zuma made the allegations during his testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry on Monday.

SA psychiatric nurses at heightened risk of violence - study
SA psychiatric nurses at heightened risk of violence - study

The research has found that psychiatric nurses working at public hospitals have reported different forms of abuse at work namely verbal and nonverbal.
