17 July 2019 5:26 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: Africa News Update: Africa is the most alarming continent as under-nourishment grows worldwide Ten Turkish sailors being held hostage by pirates off the Nigerian coast. Brext Party member of European parliament admits she played dirty tricks on the2017 Kenyan elections. Africa is the most alarming continent as under-nourishment grows worldwide.