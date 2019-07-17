Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Abs Pay Tribute to the Legend Johnny Clegg-THANK YOU


From the Continent: Rwanda Launches Model village for 240 families

17 July 2019 6:04 AM
Space exploration: Africans in space

17 July 2019 5:37 AM
Africa is the most alarming continent as under-nourishment grows worldwide

17 July 2019 5:26 AM
Bringing Educare to kids hospitalized with TB

17 July 2019 5:04 AM
Somali journalist shares good stories about home

16 July 2019 6:20 AM
Upskilling differently-abled people through tech

16 July 2019 5:40 AM
Corruption is down but not out in Mozambique

16 July 2019 5:24 AM
Space exploration: 50 years since man walked on the moon

16 July 2019 5:19 AM
From the Continent: Promoting the Colors of Ethiopia Through Fashion

15 July 2019 6:11 AM
EWN Headlines
Mthembu says Gordhan being targeted by EFF for cleaning up SOEs
Mthembu says Gordhan being targeted by EFF for cleaning up SOEs

This came after EFF leader Julius Malema attacked Ramaphosa for what he called 'tendencies' to defy the office of the Public Protector by “protecting” Gordhan.
Millions stranded in India as early monsoon downpours bring flood havoc
Millions stranded in India as early monsoon downpours bring flood havoc

At least 5.8 million people have been displaced and some 30 have died in the past two weeks in the tea-growing state of Assam.
Trump embraces political base as racial controversy rages
Trump embraces political base as racial controversy rages

The president's appearance comes a day after he was censured by the House of Representatives for "racist" tweets targeting four first-term progressive lawmakers and use of hostile language targeting immigrants.
