18 July 2019 5:24 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: The Africa Report: UN declares the EBOLA outbreak in the DRC a public health emergency of international concern Finally, the UN declares the EBOLA outbreak in the DRC a public health emergency of international concern. Sudan power-sharing deal signed after some delays. Central African Republic deter iced four Chinese-owned mines must close for polluting and endangering public health