Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

UNAIDS’ latest data and analysis on the HIV epidemic and reaching global targets


Guest: Professor Ian Sanne, Director of the Clinical HIV Research Unit (CHRU) and CEO of health NGO Right to Care Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: UNAIDS’ latest data and analysis on the HIV epidemic and reaching global targets

Guest: Simone de Wet, Managing Director for Val de Vie events Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: Mandela Day: Val de Vie and Vision-Box collaborate to bring eye-opening change

Guest: Simone de Wet, Managing Director for Val de Vie events Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: Mandela Day: Val de Vie and Vision-Box collaborate to bring eye-opening change

18 July 2019 6:13 AM
UN declares the EBOLA outbreak in the DRC a public health emergency of international concern

UN declares the EBOLA outbreak in the DRC a public health emergency of international concern

18 July 2019 5:24 AM
Struggling with a cough?

Struggling with a cough?

18 July 2019 5:05 AM
Abs Pay Tribute to the Legend Johnny Clegg-THANK YOU

Abs Pay Tribute to the Legend Johnny Clegg-THANK YOU

17 July 2019 10:45 PM
From the Continent: Rwanda Launches Model village for 240 families

From the Continent: Rwanda Launches Model village for 240 families

17 July 2019 6:04 AM
Space exploration: Africans in space

Space exploration: Africans in space

17 July 2019 5:37 AM
Africa is the most alarming continent as under-nourishment grows worldwide

Africa is the most alarming continent as under-nourishment grows worldwide

17 July 2019 5:26 AM
Bringing Educare to kids hospitalized with TB

Bringing Educare to kids hospitalized with TB

17 July 2019 5:04 AM
Somali journalist shares good stories about home

Somali journalist shares good stories about home

16 July 2019 6:20 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Ramaphosa charts a new course for his administration
Ramaphosa charts a new course for his administration

President Cyril Ramaphosa was drawing a line between his administration and that of Jacob Zuma’s – pressing for a joined-up government that works in concert across all spheres.
Asylum seekers anxiously cross into US as new policy kicks in
Asylum seekers anxiously cross into US as new policy kicks in

Human rights groups have sued to block the measure, saying it violates US asylum obligations and forces people to remain in countries 'rife with danger.'

Dozens hurt, several seriously, in fire at Japan animation firm
Dozens hurt, several seriously, in fire at Japan animation firm

Police said the fire appeared to have been started deliberately.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us