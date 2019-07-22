Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Africa's largest wind power plant is in full swing


Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor at Africa.com

Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast

Topic:  From the Continent: Africa's largest wind power plant is in full swing

It takes more than technology to unlock the power of data

22 July 2019 5:37 AM
Empowering Cape Town’s homeless

22 July 2019 5:27 AM
Parent Workshops to raise better kids

22 July 2019 5:04 AM
African Music on Lion King movie

19 July 2019 6:18 AM
Money Matters: National Savings Month - Learn to budget better

19 July 2019 6:06 AM
The Travel Bug with Tess Faber: Visa Free travel

19 July 2019 5:24 AM
Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Spinning

19 July 2019 5:08 AM
Guest: Simone de Wet, Managing Director for Val de Vie events Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: Mandela Day: Val de Vie and Vision-Box collaborate to bring eye-opening change

18 July 2019 6:13 AM
UNAIDS’ latest data and analysis on the HIV epidemic and reaching global targets

18 July 2019 5:40 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Maimane: Parliament must also establish if Ramaphosa misled it
Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane also agreed with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) that the donation to Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign should be investigated by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
State capture inquiry to hear testimony on Estina dairy farm scandal
The state capture commission will today hear testimony related to the Estina dairy farm from a member of the Free State legislature, Roy Jankielsohn.
Ramaphosa: No disrespect to Public Protector for taking report on review
The Public Protector, last week, found that the president deliberately misled Parliament about the R500,000 donation to his election campaign from corruption-accused African Global Operations, previously known as Bosasa.
