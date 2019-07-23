Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Personal Branding for Entrepreneurs


Guest: Donna Rachelson, Director of Seed Engine 

Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast

Topic: Personal Branding for Entrepreneurs

From the Continent: The Best Cities To Retire In Africa

23 July 2019 6:04 AM
17 died in clashes between troops and separatists in Ethiopia

23 July 2019 5:25 AM
Explore Data Science Academy offers 500 free data science learnerships

23 July 2019 5:03 AM
Africa's largest wind power plant is in full swing

22 July 2019 6:20 AM
It takes more than technology to unlock the power of data

22 July 2019 5:37 AM
Empowering Cape Town’s homeless

22 July 2019 5:27 AM
Parent Workshops to raise better kids

22 July 2019 5:04 AM
African Music on Lion King movie

19 July 2019 6:18 AM
Money Matters: National Savings Month - Learn to budget better

19 July 2019 6:06 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Redi Tlhabi: Zuma's accusations cannot be taken lightly
Journalist Redi Tlhabi has applied to the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture to cross-examine former President Jacob Zuma after he claimed Tlhabi was one of the individuals who had been trying to defame him, including branding him as a rapist.
CARTOON: Public Outcry
By Dr Jack.
Cash-strapped Denel expects tough few months as it awaits bailout
On Monday, the military and aerospace equipment producing company told workers that it might not be able to pay their salaries on time this month.
