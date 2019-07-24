Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Preparing for the 2019 senior certificate exams


Guest: Wonga Ntshinga, Education expert at the Independent Institute of Education.
Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast
Topic: Preparing for the 2019 senior certificate exams

Education expert at the Independent Institute of Education

Education expert at the Independent Institute of Education

24 July 2019 5:40 AM
Nigeria tension in Abuja over clashes with Shia Muslims

Nigeria tension in Abuja over clashes with Shia Muslims

24 July 2019 5:32 AM
From the Continent: The Best Cities To Retire In Africa

From the Continent: The Best Cities To Retire In Africa

23 July 2019 6:04 AM
Personal Branding for Entrepreneurs

Personal Branding for Entrepreneurs

23 July 2019 5:48 AM
17 died in clashes between troops and separatists in Ethiopia

17 died in clashes between troops and separatists in Ethiopia

23 July 2019 5:25 AM
Explore Data Science Academy offers 500 free data science learnerships

Explore Data Science Academy offers 500 free data science learnerships

23 July 2019 5:03 AM
Africa's largest wind power plant is in full swing

Africa's largest wind power plant is in full swing

22 July 2019 6:20 AM
It takes more than technology to unlock the power of data

It takes more than technology to unlock the power of data

22 July 2019 5:37 AM
Empowering Cape Town’s homeless

Empowering Cape Town’s homeless

22 July 2019 5:27 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Municipalities bear the brunt for investing in VBS Mutual Bank
Municipalities bear the brunt for investing in VBS Mutual Bank

This came almost a year after the South African Reserve Bank published a forensic report into the collapse of VBS Mutual Bank that blew the lid on how it was looted of nearly R2 billion.
Ramaphosa: Fourth industrial revolution will create new jobs
Ramaphosa: Fourth industrial revolution will create new jobs

President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at a conference where business, academia and civil society reflected on the past and the next 25 years of democracy.

Mkhwebane opposed Gordhan’s interdict application due to insults – lawyers
Mkhwebane opposed Gordhan’s interdict application due to insults – lawyers

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal team has asked the High Court in Pretoria to strike out numerous allegations the minister has made against her in his affidavit.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us