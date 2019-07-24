Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Zambia's conservation story has inspired a new way of doing things


Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor at Africa.com
Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast
Topic: From the Continent: Zambia's conservation story has inspired a new way of doing things

Education expert at the Independent Institute of Education

Education expert at the Independent Institute of Education

24 July 2019 5:40 AM
Nigeria tension in Abuja over clashes with Shia Muslims

Nigeria tension in Abuja over clashes with Shia Muslims

24 July 2019 5:32 AM
Preparing for the 2019 senior certificate exams

Preparing for the 2019 senior certificate exams

24 July 2019 5:06 AM
From the Continent: The Best Cities To Retire In Africa

From the Continent: The Best Cities To Retire In Africa

23 July 2019 6:04 AM
Personal Branding for Entrepreneurs

Personal Branding for Entrepreneurs

23 July 2019 5:48 AM
17 died in clashes between troops and separatists in Ethiopia

17 died in clashes between troops and separatists in Ethiopia

23 July 2019 5:25 AM
Explore Data Science Academy offers 500 free data science learnerships

Explore Data Science Academy offers 500 free data science learnerships

23 July 2019 5:03 AM
Africa's largest wind power plant is in full swing

Africa's largest wind power plant is in full swing

22 July 2019 6:20 AM
It takes more than technology to unlock the power of data

It takes more than technology to unlock the power of data

22 July 2019 5:37 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Meyerton Park house fire claims five lives
Meyerton Park house fire claims five lives

Chief fire officer in the Midvaal Hannes Steyn said that paramedics did everything they could to try and save them.
Ramaphosa urges non-paying Soweto residents to pay electricity bills
Ramaphosa urges non-paying Soweto residents to pay electricity bills

Speaking at a conference at the University of Johannesburg about the strides made under democracy, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government has produced electricity to non-paying areas, including Soweto but this situation needs to change.
Mboweni: Eskom bailout will impact taxpayers, fiscus
Mboweni: Eskom bailout will impact taxpayers, fiscus

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said that tax revenue could be significantly lower than projected in his February Budget.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us