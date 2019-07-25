Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast
Topic: Africa News Update: The Ugandan pop-star-turned MP says he’ll oppose Yoweri Museveni in 2022
• Sudan’s army chief and 16 top officers arrested in connection with coup attempt earlier this month.
• Bobi Wine, the Ugandan pop-star-turned MP says he’ll oppose Yoweri Museveni in 2022 Presidential election
• US denies visa to anti-democratic Nigerians who were violent or rigged elections six months ago.
• Bobi Wine, the Ugandan pop-star-turned MP says he'll oppose Yoweri Museveni in 2022 Presidential election
