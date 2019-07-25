Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

The Ugandan pop-star-turned MP says he’ll oppose Yoweri Museveni in 2022


Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast
Topic: Africa News Update: The Ugandan pop-star-turned MP says he’ll oppose Yoweri Museveni in 2022
• Sudan’s army chief and 16 top officers arrested in connection with coup attempt earlier this month.
• Bobi Wine, the Ugandan pop-star-turned MP says he’ll oppose Yoweri Museveni in 2022 Presidential election
• US denies visa to anti-democratic Nigerians who were violent or rigged elections six months ago.

25 July 2019 6:04 AM
25 July 2019 5:38 AM
25 July 2019 5:05 AM
24 July 2019 6:06 AM
24 July 2019 5:40 AM
24 July 2019 5:32 AM
24 July 2019 5:06 AM
23 July 2019 6:04 AM
23 July 2019 5:48 AM
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
The office of the Public Protector has confirmed it has taken on two more investigations related to the South African Revenue Service, including an investigation into the appointment of new commissioner Edward Kieswetter.
Earlier this week, EFF leader Julius Malema claimed that Derek Hanekom fed them with information about which ANC Members of Parliament would vote against former President Jacob Zuma in a motion of no confidence.
Emerging black farmer Ephraim Dhlamini the community wanted finality in the Estina dairy farm matter, saying that it appeared the project was never designed to uplift emerging farmers but was used by criminals.

