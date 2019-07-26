Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

How Universities in Ethiopia address Ethnic tensions


Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor at Africa.com

Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast

Topic:  From the Continent: How Universities in Ethiopia address Ethnic tensions

EWN Headlines
Zondo asks for report on state capture witnesses being turned away by police
Zondo asks for report on state capture witnesses being turned away by police

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said this was the second time a witness has alleged the station commander failed to act on a complaint.

Nationwide rail strike to leave commuters stranded
Nationwide rail strike to leave commuters stranded

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said that Metrorail would run a limited service on Friday morning as dozens of employees across the country are expected to embark on a nationwide strike.
Palestinian president says to stop agreements with Israel
Palestinian president says to stop agreements with Israel

The two governments work together on matters ranging from water to security, and withdrawing from agreements could impact security in the occupied West Bank.
