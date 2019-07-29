Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

How the African Development Bank invests in young people


Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor at Africa.com
Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast
Topic: From the Continent: How the African Development Bank invests in young people

Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
CT generates R2.7 bn worth of investments for ‘18/19 financial year
Officials said this was achieved through collaboration with strategic business partners and companies that were supported by the city to facilitate investment, job creation and skills development.
Land reform advisory panel: SA requires clarity on implications of policy change
It said people were more worried about land grabs becoming the order of the day in the absence of a clear policy.
1,400 arrested at Moscow election protest: monitor
About 3,500 people took part in the unauthorised protest on Saturday according to official figures, after authorities blocked prominent opposition candidates from taking part in municipal elections.
