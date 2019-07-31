Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Examples of green solutions adopted across Africa


Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor at Africa.com
Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast
Topic:  From the Continent: Examples of green solutions adopted across Africa

The volatile Rand

31 July 2019 5:57 AM
Tanzanian investigative journalist tending

31 July 2019 5:38 AM
Why has gaming become so lucrative?

31 July 2019 5:06 AM
From the Continent: The state of science and technology in Africa

30 July 2019 6:07 AM
Maties data science school opens

30 July 2019 5:39 AM
Nancy Pelosi sings Ghana’s political and cultural praises

30 July 2019 5:26 AM
First year failure - facing up to study choice doubt and confusion

30 July 2019 5:02 AM
How the African Development Bank invests in young people

29 July 2019 6:12 AM
ANC infighting and EFF celebrates its 6th birthday

29 July 2019 5:39 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Financial oversight at Eskom improved during tenure, says outgoing CEO Hadebe
Financial oversight at Eskom improved during tenure, says outgoing CEO Hadebe

Eskom incurred a loss of R20.7 billion and amassed debt of R440 billion.
Sanders and Warren defend progressive policies in US Democratic debate
Sanders and Warren defend progressive policies in US Democratic debate

Progressives argued their policies would excite voters and allow them to draw a distinct contrast to Trump.

North Korea fires short-range ballistic missiles - South Korean military
North Korea fires short-range ballistic missiles - South Korean military

North Korea test-fired two new short-range ballistic missiles on 25 July, its first missile tests since leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump met on 30 June and agreed to revive stalled denuclearisation talks.

