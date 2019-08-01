Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Kenyan Businesses stage a comeback after Terror attack


Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor at Africa.com

Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast

Topic:  From the Continent: Kenyan Businesses stage a comeback after Terror attack

EWN Headlines
DA's vote of no confidence attempt against Zandile Gumede fails
DA's vote of no confidence attempt against Zandile Gumede fails

The party planned to use Wednesday’s council sitting to initiate steps for the mayor to be removed following her arrest in May as well as other service delivery issues.
Sars suspends 3 senior execs accused of misconduct
Sars suspends 3 senior execs accused of misconduct

Sars said this was part of an ongoing comprehensive review of the whole parastatal’s leadership initiated by the Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.
Moyo: Old Mutual broke the law for not allowing me to work
Moyo: Old Mutual broke the law for not allowing me to work

Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo was at the insurance provider's head office in Sandton on Wednesday after the High Court in Johannesburg ruled that he be reinstated.
