7 August 2019 5:27 AM

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa correspondent

Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast

Topic: Outrage in the Gambia as three self-confessed assassins for former dictator Yahya Jammeh are set free.

Mozambique peace accord will pave way for free elections in October, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Popstar [presidential hopeful Bobi Wine charged with “annoying” Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni.