From The Continent: Building Green Breweries in Africa

The role Women have played I conflict situations in Africa

9 August 2019 6:07 AM
Money Matters – Money & Single Moms

9 August 2019 5:55 AM
The Travel Bug – Safety for the female Traveler

9 August 2019 5:46 AM
Women’s day related fitness events happening in and around the city

9 August 2019 5:12 AM
Female Fight Club

9 August 2019 4:53 AM
Total Shutdown

8 August 2019 5:37 AM
The Africa Report: UN renews appeal for food aid to Zimbabwe

8 August 2019 5:25 AM
Healthcare with Doc Setoaba: Abdominal pain in women Pt2

8 August 2019 5:03 AM
Nigerian kids create a game for Google play

7 August 2019 6:03 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
DA Women's Network wants probe into sex for RDP houses saga in EC
Dawn said it will approach the Human Rights Commission to investigate allegations that some officials from the Eastern Cape Human Settlements Department are giving women RDP houses in exchange for sex.
Malema: Men still threatened by successes of women in SA
EFF leader Julius Malema said his party is marking Women's Day by pledging solidarity with women left to support their families alone after the deaths of their husbands who worked in mines.
Ramaphosa: Unemployment among women, economic crisis receiving gov't attention
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the national Women’s Day event in Vryburg, North West today, where he committed to the empowerment of women and reflected on the struggles they are facing.
