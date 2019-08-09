Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

The role Women have played I conflict situations in Africa


Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor at Africa.com
Host: Zain Johnson, Early Breakfast
Topic:  From the Continent:  The role Women have played I conflict situations in Africa

Money Matters – Money & Single Moms

9 August 2019 5:55 AM
The Travel Bug – Safety for the female Traveler

9 August 2019 5:46 AM
Women’s day related fitness events happening in and around the city

9 August 2019 5:12 AM
Female Fight Club

9 August 2019 4:53 AM
From The Continent: Building Green Breweries in Africa

8 August 2019 6:04 AM
Total Shutdown

8 August 2019 5:37 AM
The Africa Report: UN renews appeal for food aid to Zimbabwe

8 August 2019 5:25 AM
Healthcare with Doc Setoaba: Abdominal pain in women Pt2

8 August 2019 5:03 AM
Nigerian kids create a game for Google play

7 August 2019 6:03 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Radovan Krejcir's life not in danger, says Correctional Services
According to The Saturday Star, Krejcir's family believes that he will be murdered if he isn't moved out of the Leeuwkop Maximum Security prison.
Banyana defeat Zambia to defend Cosafa title
Tiisetso Makhubela's first-half strike was enough for Banyana to retain the title against Zambia, who were making their first final appearance.
146 firearms seized, 140 suspects arrested during July in KZN
Police focused their operations in areas where intergroup conflict, stock theft and taxi violence are prevalent. Much of the information provided to police was received from ordinary citizens.
