Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Chad’s president hints at tougher measures to end ethnic conflicts


Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa correspondent
Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast
Topic: From The Continent: Chad’s president hints at tougher measures to end ethnic conflicts. 
UN Secretary-General condemns the killing of UN staffers in Libya. 
Son of former Mozambique president among those indicted in $2-billion fraud

Young Nigerians play their part in conservation

Young Nigerians play their part in conservation

13 August 2019 6:05 AM
Building innovation Hubs across the Continent

Building innovation Hubs across the Continent

12 August 2019 6:03 AM
Domestic violence reaching epidemic proportions

Domestic violence reaching epidemic proportions

12 August 2019 5:46 AM
Financial Self-Care’ Tips for Mid 20 to 40-Something Women

Financial Self-Care’ Tips for Mid 20 to 40-Something Women

12 August 2019 5:05 AM
The role Women have played I conflict situations in Africa

The role Women have played I conflict situations in Africa

9 August 2019 6:07 AM
Money Matters – Money & Single Moms

Money Matters – Money & Single Moms

9 August 2019 5:55 AM
The Travel Bug – Safety for the female Traveler

The Travel Bug – Safety for the female Traveler

9 August 2019 5:46 AM
Women’s day related fitness events happening in and around the city

Women’s day related fitness events happening in and around the city

9 August 2019 5:12 AM
Female Fight Club

Female Fight Club

9 August 2019 4:53 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
SAA cancels flights between JHB, Hong Kong for second day
SAA cancels flights between JHB, Hong Kong for second day

This came as Hong Kong’s international airport cancelled all its flights for the second day due to protests.
Zwane pressured a municipality into approving Estina project, inquiry told
Zwane pressured a municipality into approving Estina project, inquiry told

Former Phumelela municipal manager Moses Moremi testified before the state capture commission of inquiry on Tuesday.
KZN ANC confirms Zandile Gumede removed as eThekwini mayor
KZN ANC confirms Zandile Gumede removed as eThekwini mayor

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has confirmed that Zandile Gumede has been removed as eThekwini mayor and would be redeployed.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us