Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

A mother’s Challenge gives hope for Nigerian Community


Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor – Africa.com
Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast
Topic: A mother’s Challenge gives hope for Nigerian Community

Anxiety and stress affecting our youth

15 August 2019 5:51 AM
Cameroon authorities urged to release pidgin news anchor they’ve detained

15 August 2019 5:25 AM
Urinary tract infections in women

15 August 2019 5:04 AM
Ebola cure closer than we imagined

14 August 2019 6:03 AM
Ebola breakthrough turns experimental drugs into the treatment of choice

14 August 2019 5:37 AM
South Africa supports moon mission

14 August 2019 5:05 AM
Young Nigerians play their part in conservation

13 August 2019 6:05 AM
Chad’s president hints at tougher measures to end ethnic conflicts

13 August 2019 5:28 AM
Building innovation Hubs across the Continent

12 August 2019 6:03 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
2 of 3 murder suspects in Meghan Cremer case abandon bail bids
Jeremy Sias, Charles Daniels and Shiraaz Jaftha appeared in the Athlone Magistrates Court earlier on Thursday.
Ngcukaitobi: Electoral Act goes against international laws SA subscribes to
Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi represented the New Nation Movement that wanted that provision of the Electoral Act to be declared unconstitutional.
South Africa's public debt is 'becoming uncomfortable' - IMF official
'South Africa has the highest level of debt in its history,' the International Monetary Fund’s senior resident representative in South Africa, Montfort Mlachila, told a conference in Johannesburg.
