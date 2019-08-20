Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Rabbits, a hidden gem for small scale farmers


Guest: Pertunia Setumo, Agricultural Economist at FNB Business
Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast
Topic:  Rabbits, a hidden gem for small scale farmers 
Pertunia Setumo an agricultural economist at FNB Business says, not only does rabbit farming have lower costs of entry, it is less demanding, easy to maintain, requires less land and resources. 

