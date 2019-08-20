Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

YouTube is helping African Acts go Global


Guest: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor at Africa.com

Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast

Topic:  From the Continent: YouTube is helping African Acts go Global

Rabbits, a hidden gem for small scale farmers

Rabbits, a hidden gem for small scale farmers

20 August 2019 5:40 AM
Deposed Sudanese President Omar al Bashir got millions from the Saudis

Deposed Sudanese President Omar al Bashir got millions from the Saudis

20 August 2019 5:26 AM
Debt relief bill

Debt relief bill

20 August 2019 5:04 AM
From the Continent: Let’s talk about Africa’s Serial Entrepreneur

From the Continent: Let’s talk about Africa’s Serial Entrepreneur

19 August 2019 6:06 AM
Will we ever eradicate the TB virus?

Will we ever eradicate the TB virus?

19 August 2019 5:39 AM
Tax tips for SMEs

Tax tips for SMEs

19 August 2019 5:05 AM
Kenyan campaigner makes amends with community he once terrorised

Kenyan campaigner makes amends with community he once terrorised

16 August 2019 6:34 AM
Money Matters - How to budget

Money Matters - How to budget

16 August 2019 5:41 AM
The Travel Bug –  SA announces visa waivers to boost tourism

The Travel Bug –  SA announces visa waivers to boost tourism

16 August 2019 5:26 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Justice Edwin Cameron deserves to be honoured at national level - Mogoeng
Justice Edwin Cameron deserves to be honoured at national level - Mogoeng

On Tuesday Cameron bowed out of the apex court marking an end to a 25-year judicial career, which began in the High Court.
WTF? Draft CT by-law proposes fine for swearing on beaches
WTF? Draft CT by-law proposes fine for swearing on beaches

The proposed by-law stipulates no one making use of coastal zones may use foul language.
Ex-FS Agri official denies mismanagement claims over Vrede dairy farm matter
Ex-FS Agri official denies mismanagement claims over Vrede dairy farm matter

Peter Thabethe is testifying at the state capture commission, where he is being questioned about his involvement in the failed project.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us