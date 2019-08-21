Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast
Topic: Africa News Update: Cameroon military court sentenced Anglophone separatists to life imprisonment.
Calls for Burkina Faso government to resign for failing to protect troops from jihadi attacks.
Fury in Kenya over bars being closed this weekend for the census.
