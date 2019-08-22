Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

The Africa Report: Nigeria on brink of being declared polio-free


Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa correspondent
Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast
Topic: The Africa Report: Nigeria on brink of being declared polio-free.
22 August 2019 6:03 AM
EWN Headlines
Malawi leader warns protesters planning airports shutdown
Malawi leader warns protesters planning airports shutdown

The protesters have threatened a three-day shutdown of the country's borders and airports, starting 26 August.
Cameroon anglophone separatist leader gets life sentence
Cameroon anglophone separatist leader gets life sentence

Ayuk Tabe, a charismatic leader widely deemed as a moderate in the separatist movement, was convicted with nine others of charges including "terrorism and secession", the state's lawyer, Martin Luther Achet, told AFP.

Sudan swears in ruling council and prime minister
Sudan swears in ruling council and prime minister

A government is expected to be formed within a week, after which the new institutions can tackle the daunting task of rescuing a failing economy and ending three different internal armed conflicts.
