Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

What you need to know before buying Bitcoin


Guest: Marius Reitz, General Manager for Africa at Luno

Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast

Topic:  What you need to know before buying Bitcoin

Malawi’s initiative to nurture and encourage future female scientists

28 August 2019 6:06 AM
A bursary competition targeted at people in communities on the Cape Flats

28 August 2019 6:02 AM
Thousands flee fresh fighting in Anglophone regions of Cameroon

28 August 2019 5:25 AM
SA Women Fight Back hosting silent protest

28 August 2019 5:06 AM
African Countries on TIME Magazine’s World’s Greatest Places List

27 August 2019 6:09 AM
G7 gives $251 million to boost African woman entrepreneurs

27 August 2019 5:38 AM
How to optimise your matric final prep time

27 August 2019 5:14 AM
Should all links to Apartheid South Africa be banned?

26 August 2019 6:18 AM
From the Continent: Rwanda introduced the use of Electric motorcyle

26 August 2019 6:05 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Nxesi to introduce bill to penalise employers who don’t comply with AA
If implemented, the act will put into motion measures to address the high non-compliance rate with the law, giving powers to the labour minister to regulate sector targets.
Makhura: NHI is the answer to revolutionise public health
Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the NHI fund would ensure the rich and poor have equal access to health
SANDF able to defend the country despite ‘lack of funding’
Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said budget constraints mean the SANDF can’t afford to install essential technology or put the required number of boots on the ground to guard the country’s borders.
