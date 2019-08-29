Tanzania to forcibly repatriate Burundian refugees who are still there at the end of September

Guest: Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast
Topic: Africa News Update:
Mali truckers lift four day blockade of Bamako protesting about the state of the country’s roads.
Two refugees stories:
Tanzania to forcibly repatriate Burndian refugees who are still there at the end of September.
Botswana will next month send back Namibian dissidents who have been sheltering there for 20 years
