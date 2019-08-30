Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

link and partnership between Cape Town and New York City


Guest: Tess Faber, Principal travel consultant and director and founder of Travel Bug

Host: Ismail Lagardien, Early Breakfast

Topic: The Travel Bug – link and partnership between Cape Town and New York City

United Airlines will launch a direct flight from Cape Town to New York on December 16

EWN Headlines
Mkhize: NHI is not the nationalisation of healthcare
Mkhize: NHI is not the nationalisation of healthcare

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday addressed the National Assembly's health portfolio committee about the NHI Bill and allayed a number of concerns raised by Members of Parliament (MPs).

Crackdown on rogue SSA networks nets 30 officials so far
Crackdown on rogue SSA networks nets 30 officials so far

Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa said that past and current members of the agency were implicated, as well as non-members, and that eight SSA members have so far been suspended, pending disciplinary action.
Court orders Brian Shivambu to pay R1.8m to VBS liquidators
Court orders Brian Shivambu to pay R1.8m to VBS liquidators

The order forms part of a bid by Anoosh Rooplal - the liquidator of VBS Mutual Bank - who aims to recover R2.7 million that was part of a R4 million loan granted to Shivambu’s company, Sgameka Projects in 2017.

