Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

UWC scholar validates traditional medicines


Guest: Dr. Kenechukwu Obikeze, Pharmacology lecturer at the University of the Western Cape
Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast
Topic: UWC scholar validates traditional medicines

2 September 2019 5:09 AM
30 August 2019 6:10 AM
30 August 2019 6:05 AM
30 August 2019 5:27 AM
30 August 2019 5:05 AM
29 August 2019 6:06 AM
29 August 2019 5:40 AM
29 August 2019 5:26 AM
29 August 2019 5:08 AM
EWN Headlines
Hong Kong on edge after weekend of clashes, airport disruption
Hong Kong on edge after weekend of clashes, airport disruption

Protesters have called for a general strike on Monday but the city appeared to return to relative calm with shops open, trains operating and workers making their way to offices across the global financial hub.
As fires ravage the Amazon, indigenous tribes pray for protection
As fires ravage the Amazon, indigenous tribes pray for protection

Indigenous people from the tribe of Shanenawa on Sunday performed a ritual to try to find peace between humans and nature. With faces painted, dozens danced in circles as they prayed to put an end to the fires.
Anti Merkel far-right AfD surges in east German state polls
Anti Merkel far-right AfD surges in east German state polls

Though broadly anticipated in pre-election surveys, the outcome delivered another slap to the fragile coalition government of Merkel's CDU and their junior partners the SPD.

