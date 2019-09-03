Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Scholar Transport App allows parents to track their kids in real-time


Guest: Tshidi Morabi, Creator of the LocTransie App

Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast

Topic: Scholar Transport App allows parents to track their kids in real-time

LocTransie is a free to use app that allows parents to track their children in real-time as they commute to and from school using scholar transport.

