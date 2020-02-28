Helping the community through empowerment

Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha is the non-profit, veterinary council registered animal hospital that serves up to 1000 pets per month. The clinic also finds homes for stray or abandoned pets, assists with abuse and neglect interventions and performs outreach programs. The clinic puts a strong focus on community empowerment, education and understanding the needs of the community.



Guest: Marcelle du Plessis, Marketing and Communications Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic