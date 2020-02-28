Political leadership in South Africa: Is this the best we can do?

Political leadership in South Africa: Is this the best we can do?



Politics has evolved over the years since South Africa's first democratic election but after 26 years of democracy, what changed? The country has three major political parties. The ANC, DA and the EFF with leaders like Cyril Ramaphosa, John Steenhuizen, and Julius Malema but are these the leaders we want to see?



Guest: Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst