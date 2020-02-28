The Good Doctor: What is pre-diabetes?

This means the person is at risk of developing sugar diabetes. Normal Blood fasting

blood glucose levels are between 4-7 mmol/l. Fasting blood sugars of < 5.6 mmol/l –

normal and rules out diabetes. 6 – 6.9 mmol/L – are people with impaired fasting

glucose, THESE ARE THE SO CALLED PRE-DIABETICS, which means the person is at risk for future diabetes. Diagnoses of diabetes could be made with a random blood glucose test over 11 with associated symptoms of diabetes. 7 mmol/l confirmed by 2 tests repeated on separate days within a two-week period – can diagnose diabetes.



Guest: Dr. Mokete Setoaba, General Practioner