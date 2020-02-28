Vegan Cuisine Month: The benefits and pitfalls

Vegan Cuisine Month was started by the American Vegan Society to help bring awareness to how easy it can be to switch from meat-eating to plant-eating. The American Vegan Society was started by President Freya Dinshah, who wrote The Vegan Kitchen (1965), the first cookbook in the U.S. to explain veganism and give vegan recipes to the United States. She and her husband have since been considered to be the founders of the vegan and vegetarian movements throughout the United States as well as the rest of the world.

Can we live solely on a vegan diet? Are we getting everything we need?



Guest: Nathalie Mat, Registered Dietitian at The Association for Dietetics